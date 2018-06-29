After Declining His Player Option, Did DeAndre Jordan Just Pave His Way to Dallas?

Quickly

  • DeAndre Jordan reportedly declined his player option Friday, signaling that the center may be on his way to the Dallas Mavericks.
By Rob Mahoney
June 29, 2018

DeAndre Jordan is officially on the market. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Jordan declined his $24.1 million player option with the Clippers in advance of free agency. His choice projects a certain confidence. Teams aren't technically allowed to make contact with prospective free agents until July 1, yet those in Jordan's position don't typically put tens of millions of dollars on the line without a feel for their impending offers. 

One such offer could come from the Mavericks, whom Jordan agreed to sign with—and then spurned—back in 2015. His was the free agency that launched a thousand emojis. Clipper teammates rallied to Jordan's home, convinced him to renege on his deal with Dallas, ate some chicken fingers and had a good laugh. Now, three years later, every one of those Clipper teammates has moved on. Jordan was the last leg of Lob City, and there is reportedly mutual interest between him and the Mavs in picking up where they left off.

Turning down his player option, however, effectively ends the reported trade talks between the Clippers and Mavericks. Jordan watched last summer as Chris Paul, who had a similar option, engineered his way to Houston via trade by opting into the final year of his deal. That sort of framework was in play as recently as Friday, though the two teams couldn't agree on the exact trade package. Marc Stein of the New York Times reported that Dallas—which would send Wesley Matthews to Los Angeles—was unwilling to sweeten the deal with draft picks.

Instead, the Mavericks will have the opportunity to sign Jordan outright. This looks to be an especially frigid market for centers, but Dallas is the rare team with both the need and the cap space to make a move worth Jordan's while. Expect a rich deal in relatively short order, with jokes to follow until the second that Jordan's pen touches paper.

The Clippers, for their part, procured Jordan's replacement before he was even out the door. Earlier this week, the Clips traded Austin Rivers to Washington in exchange for veteran center Marcin Gortat. This time, Jordan's way back is shut.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)