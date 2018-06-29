This summer marks the third time that four-time MVP LeBron James has dominated the NBA rumor mills in the days leading up to his free agency period.

In 2010 and 2014, James made free agency decisions that set off the construction of two dynasties with the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James may soon make yet another decision that will shake up the NBA. James has given no indication of which way he is leaning.

Let's take a look at his past free agency patterns, which might give an idea of how and when he'll make his latest announcement.

2010 — The Decision

On July 1, James becomes an unrestricted free agent. Within the following week, he is contacted by the Bulls, Clippers, Heat, Knicks, Nets and Cavaliers.

In a now-infamous move, James announced his selection to sign with Miami on a live broadcast on ESPN called "The Decision" on July 8. His phrase, "I'm taking my talents to South Beach," sets off anger among the Cleveland fanbase.

2014 — "I'm Coming Home"

James opts out of his player option with Miami on June 25 and enters free agency on July 1.

On July 11, Sports Illustrated publishes a cover featuring James and the headline "I'm Coming Home." In the issue, James and SI senior writer Lee Jenkins pen a first-person essay stating that James is returning to Cleveland with the goal of bringing an NBA Finals trophy back to his hometown. Although the issue was published on July 11, his decision was made days before and kept secret as the magazine edited and produced the isssue.

On July 12, James officially signs with the Cavaliers and ushered in a new era of basketball in Cleveland.

2018 — The Decision, Part Two

James decided not to pick up the player option on the final year of his contract with Cleveland and will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. James had until 11:59 p.m. on Friday night but his agent, Rich Paul, informed the Cavaliers on Friday morning. No date has been specified on when James will announce his next move. James reportedly will not hear elaborate pitches from teams as he did in 2010.