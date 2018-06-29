Report: Lonzo Ball Has Torn Left Meniscus, Diagnosed at End of Season

Ball was reportedly diagnosed with the injury at the end of the season.

By Jenna West
June 29, 2018

Lakers guard Lonzo Ball reportedly has a torn meniscus in his left knee, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Ball was diagnosed with the injury at the end of the season and has gone through recovery options to find the best course for treating it. He is expected to be ready for the start of the season.

Ball has had film sessions with president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and has been working out at the Lakers' facility this summer. He had a "positive meeting" with Johnson and GM Rob Pelinka at the end of the season. Ball has "demonstrated a committment to their direction this offseason," reports Charania.

In 52 games this season, Ball averaged 10.2 points with 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds. He missed 30 games due to a sprained MCL and left knee contusion.

