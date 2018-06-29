Report: Steve Kerr, Warriors Finalizing Contract Extension

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is reportedly finalizing a contract extension with the team.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 29, 2018

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is finalizing a contract extension with the team, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Wojnarowski, the three-time NBA championship coach will be one of the highest paid in the league.

He finished the fourth year of a five-year, $25 million deal.

Kerr has had health issues throughout the past few years. The coach had back surgery in 2015 and has dealt with complications. In 2017, he had a spinal cord leak procedure. He missed most of the playoffs due to complications with his rehab from back surgery. He returned for the NBA Finals and led the Warriors to their second championship in three seasons.

Kerr and general manager Bob Myers discussed the extension last summer but decided to table them until he felt healthy enough to coach.

The 52-year-old Kerr won his third NBA title this season over the Cavaliers.

The head coach joined the Warriors after passing on an opportunity to take over the Knicks. He was previously the Suns general manager for three seasons.

