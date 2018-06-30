DeAndre Jordan reportedly verbally agreed to a one-year deal with the Mavericks, according to The New York Times' Mark Stein.

Teams and players cannot formally sign contracts until July 6.

Jordan opted out of his $24.1 million contract with the Clippers on Friday and became an unrestricted free agent. The deal with Dallas is reportedly approaching the same amount, according to Stein.

The 29-year-old was second in the league in rebounds per game (15.2) and field-goal percentage (64.5%). He averaged 12.0 points per game.

Jordan has spent his entire 10-year career with the Clippers, after getting drafted in the second round of the 2008 NBA draft. He made the NBA All-Star team in 2017, and he's a two-time All-NBA Defensive Team member.