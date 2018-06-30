Kevin Durant reportedly intends to sign a two-year max deal with the Warriors, according to ESPN.

Durant is interested in a new one-year deal with a player option for the 2019-20 season, which would make him a free agent next summer. The new deal would reportedly pay Durant $30.5 million, which is the most he could get for one year off of his previous salary. He could make $31.5 million if he opted into the second year.

Durant declined his 2018-19 player option worth $26.2 million to enter free agency.

Durant's deal is expected to come shortly after 12:01 a.m. ET on Sunday when free agency opens, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times.

The forward has spent the last two seasons with the Warriors. Durant averaged 26.4 points with 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 68 games last season.