The deadline for when players can opt in to the last remaining year on their contracts or become free agents has passed, and the start of NBA free agency is just a day away.

The countdown is now on before news starts breaking at midnight on Saturday on where players will be heading.

LeBron James and DeAndre Jordan opted out of their deals on Friday. With the recent moves by the Clippers and Mavericks, it seems likely that Jordan is on his way out of Los Angeles and headed to Dallas. But the Warriors will also reportedly take a shot at signing Jordan.

With just hours remaining until free agency, The Decision 3.0 is making fans nervous across several teams and has achieved peak media interest.

Free agency gets started at midnight on Sunday, but players won't be able to officially sign deals until noon on July 6.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league.

10 a.m.

• The Cavaliers plan to keep Kevin Love if LeBron James leaves. They are interested in re-signing Jeff Green. (Joe Vardon, Cleveland.com)

• The Warriors will explore their shots at signing DeAndre Jordan after he became a free agent by opting out of his Clippers deal. But the move would require Jordan to take a pay cut. (Marc Stein, The New York Times)

• The Mavericks and Dirk Nowitzki have mutually decided to decline his $5 million option for next season. They will plan to settle on a new contract in July. (Marc Stein, The New York Times)

• Clippers center Deandre Jordan will opt-out of his $24.1 million deal and become an unrestricted free agent. A pathway has been cleared to negotiate a deal with the Mavericks. The Clippers then tweeted a thank-you message to Jordan. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Lakers guard Lonzo Ball has a torn meniscus in his left knee. He is expected to be ready for training camp next season. (Shams Charania, Yahoo Sports)

• The relationship between the Spurs and Kawhi Leonard "cannot be repaired," and the 76ers want Leonard "badly." (Marc Stein, The New York Times on The Dan Patrick Show)