NBA Sets $101.9 Million Salary Cap for 2018-19 Season

The 2017-18 salary cap was $99.093 million.

By Jenna West
June 30, 2018

The NBA set the salary cap at $101.869 million for the 2018-19 season, the league announced.

The tax level for next season is set at $123.733 million. Both will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 1, which is when the moratorium period begins for teams to begin negotiating contracts with free agents. The moratorium period ends at 12:01 p.m. ET on July 6.

Set at 90 percent of the salary cap, the minimum team salary is $91.682 million. The Collective Bargaining Agreement allows for three mid-level exceptions depending on a team's salary level.

