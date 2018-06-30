The NBA set the salary cap at $101.869 million for the 2018-19 season, the league announced.

The tax level for next season is set at $123.733 million. Both will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 1, which is when the moratorium period begins for teams to begin negotiating contracts with free agents. The moratorium period ends at 12:01 p.m. ET on July 6.

Set at 90 percent of the salary cap, the minimum team salary is $91.682 million. The Collective Bargaining Agreement allows for three mid-level exceptions depending on a team's salary level.

2018-19 NBA salary cap figures...

Salary cap: 101.869 M

Luxury tax: $123.733 M

Floor: $91.682 M

Mid-Level: $8.641 M

Mini Mid-Level: $5.337 M

Room Mid-Level: $4.449 M — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 1, 2018

The salary cap for the 2017-18 season was set at $99.093 million.