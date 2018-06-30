Report: Paul George Has Committed to Re-Sign With Thunder

George has reportedly committed to re-signing with the Thunder on. He declined his player option on Thursday.

By Jenna West
June 30, 2018

Paul George has reportedly committed to re-signing with the Thunder, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Teams and players cannot formally sign contracts until July 6.

George became an unrestricted free agent on Thursday after declining his player option. The forward had until Friday to decide whether to opt in, which would have paid him $20.7 million in 2018–19, the last season of a five–year, $91.6 million deal he signed as a member of the Indiana Pacers.

The 28–year-old George was traded to Oklahoma City last July, with the Pacers receiving Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis in return.

George averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 79 games this season for the Thunder and was named a third-team All-NBA performer.

