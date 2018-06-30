Report: Russell Westbrook Throwing House Party in Oklahoma City, Paul George Attending

Westbrook is reportedly throwing a "summer hype house party" on Saturday night as free agency approaches.

By Jenna West
June 30, 2018

Russell Westbrook is reportedly throwing a house party on Saturday night, and his Thunder teammate Paul George will attend, according to ESPN.

Westbrook is having a "summer hype house party" with around 500 guests. Rapper Nas is expected to perform, and the invitation read "The FOMO will be real," reports ESPN.

The reason for Westbrook throwing the party is unclear, but it coincides with the same night NBA free agency begins.

George will become a free agent at 12:01 a.m. ET on Sunday. He declined his player option on Thursday but is reportedly considering signing a two- or three-year deal to stay with the Thunder, according to The New York Times's Marc Stein.

George is also rumored to be considering signing with the Lakers and 76ers.

The Thunder traded for George last July, sending Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis to the Pacers.

