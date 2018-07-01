Report: Magic, Aaron Gordon Agree to Four-Year Deal Worth $84 Million

Aaron Gordon will re-sign with the Orlando Magic.

By Chris Chavez
July 01, 2018

The Orlando Magic are nearing a deal to re-sign forward Aaron Gordon, according to ESPN's Marc Spears. The deal is reportedly for four years and worth about $84 million, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports.

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns were reportedly interested in Gordon.

Last season, Gordon averaged 17.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game. He played in just 58 games after missing time due to concussions.

The Magic have gone through four head coaches in Gordon's four seasons with the team. The team's new head coach is Steve Clifford. 

