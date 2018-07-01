Lance Stephenson has agreed to a deal to join the Los Angeles Lakers just hours after the team landed LeBron James, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports.

The deal is reportedly for one year and worth $4.5 million, according to ESPN's Chris Haynes.

Stephenson was a free agent after the Pacers declined the team option on his contract for the 2018-19 season. He was slated to make $4.3 million.

The James agreed to a four-year deal worth $153.3 million after his agency Klutch Sports Group announced the deal on Sunday night.

Stephenson and James are no strangers to each other. They faced off in the playoffs several times in one of the most entertaining postseason rivalries, which dates back to James' days with the Miami Heat in 2012. During 2014 Eastern Conference Finals, Stephenson was caught on camera blowing in James' ear. Stephenson also tried sneaking into the Heat's huddle.

Facts only, LeBron vs Lance is the greatest rivalry of our time. pic.twitter.com/AklRrhkGH1 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 15, 2018

Stephenson was a fan favorite with Pacers fans.