Report: Lakers, Lance Stephenson Agree to Contract After LeBron Decision

Lance Stephenson and LeBron James on the same team is really happening.

By Chris Chavez
July 01, 2018

Lance Stephenson has agreed to a deal to join the Los Angeles Lakers just hours after the team landed LeBron James, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports. 

The deal is reportedly for one year and worth $4.5 million, according to ESPN's Chris Haynes.

Stephenson was a free agent after the Pacers declined the team option on his contract for the 2018-19 season. He was slated to make $4.3 million.

The James agreed to a four-year deal worth $153.3 million after his agency Klutch Sports Group announced the deal on Sunday night.

Stephenson and James are no strangers to each other. They faced off in the playoffs several times in one of the most entertaining postseason rivalries, which dates back to James' days with the Miami Heat in 2012. During 2014 Eastern Conference Finals, Stephenson was caught on camera blowing in James' ear. Stephenson also tried sneaking into the Heat's huddle. 

Stephenson was a fan favorite with Pacers fans. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)