At least one Cleveland Cavaliers fan is not burning LeBron James' jersey after he announced his decision to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James has agreed to a four-year deal worth $153.3 million, his agency Klutch Sports Group announced with a press release on Sunday night. This marks the second time that James has decided to leave the Cavaliers.

In 2010, when he announced his decision to sign with the Miami Heat in an ESPN TV special, Cavaliers fans reacted by burning his jersey and sharing videos of it online.

Twitter user @asapolin shared a short video where it looks for a second that he was getting ready to light a James jersey on fire. Instead, he drops a note to the legend.

Watch the video below:

James has spent the past four seasons with the Cavaliers and delivered the franchise's first championship in 2016.