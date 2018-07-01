LeBron James has agreed to a four-year deal worth $154 million to join the Los Angeles Lakers, Klutch Sports announced with a press release on Sunday night.

The contract includes an opt-out clause after the fourth year, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports.

The ex-Cavaliers forward declined to exercise his $35.6 million 2018-19 player option and became an unrestricted free agent Friday. Besides the Lakers, the Cavaliers, Rockets and 76ers were reportedly interested in James.

Here's how the NBA community reacted to James's decision to join the Lakers:

Celtics lock up 4 years of NBA Finals appearances https://t.co/ordObixoxs — Kevin Slane (@kslane) July 2, 2018

Everyone at the LA bar I'm at like pic.twitter.com/xdNPLDshZw — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 2, 2018

And your newwwwwwwwwwww Eastern Conference juggernaut is... pic.twitter.com/6b3mRdGohS — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) July 2, 2018

Y’all really thought he was gonna pass up the greatest city in the world... #TheKingIsHere 👑 — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) July 2, 2018

This will take some time to adjust. pic.twitter.com/qF9DQmA1si — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 2, 2018

Haaaaaa!!!! Yes! @KingJames signs with the Lakers. Finally, for the first time in years I can say this about basketball: I LOVE LA......... — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 2, 2018

James posted to his Instagram story: "Thank you Northeast Ohio for an incredible 4 seasons. This will always be home."