Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball Among Many Thrilled by LeBron James's Lakers Decision

NBA Twitter thinks LeBron to the Lakers is great news for the Celtics in the East.

By Chris Chavez
July 01, 2018

LeBron James has agreed to a four-year deal worth $154 million to join the Los Angeles Lakers, Klutch Sports announced with a press release on Sunday night.

The contract includes an opt-out clause after the fourth year, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports. 

The ex-Cavaliers forward declined to exercise his $35.6 million 2018-19 player option and became an unrestricted free agent Friday. Besides the Lakers, the Cavaliers, Rockets and 76ers were reportedly interested in James.

Here's how the NBA community reacted to James's decision to join the Lakers:

James posted to his Instagram story: "Thank you Northeast Ohio for an incredible 4 seasons. This will always be home."

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)