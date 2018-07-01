LeBron James has agreed to a four-year deal worth $154 million to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agency Klutch Sports Group announced with a press release on Sunday night.

Jeff Sherman, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook Manager, released updated odds for next year's NBA Championship.

The Golden State Warriors, which swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in this year's finals, have won three titles in the last four years and look to open next season as the favorites. After the James signing, the Lakers' odds improve to 7/2. The Cavaliers' odds have fallen to 500/1.

The Lakers have not won an NBA title since 2010.

The full odds can be found below:

Warriors 10/11

Celtics 7/2

Lakers 7/2

Rockets 7/1

76ers 14/1

Spurs 50/1

Thunder 60/1

Raptors 60/1

Jazz 80/1

Trail Blazers 100/1

Pelicans 100/1

Timberwolves 100/1

Nuggets 100/1

Bucks 100/1

Wizards 100/1

Pacers 100/1

Heat 300/1

Cavaliers 500/1