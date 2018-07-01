Report: No Press Conference, Welcome Party Planned for LeBron James's Lakers Introduction

Hold the party plans. LeBron James has no Lakers press conference plans yet.

By Chris Chavez
July 01, 2018

LeBron James has no plans of issuing any further comment, hosting a press conference or welcome party after making his decision to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

James announced his plans to sign a four-year contract worth $154 million with a press release from Klutch Sports.

James will make his next public appearance on July 30 when he attends the opening of his I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, according to McMenamin.

The decision to announce his decision with a press release is different from James's previous moves in free agency. In 2010, he was part of an ESPN televsion special titled "The Decision" where he announced plans to sign with the Miami Heat. In 2014, he announced his choice to return to Cleveland with an essay in Sports Illustrated, which was co-authored by Lee Jenkins.

