The Philadelphia 76ers will meet with representatives of free-agent forward LeBron James today in Los Angeles, reports ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to the report, James will not be in attendance for the meeting.

James, 33, is currently deciding where he wants to play for the foreseeable future as the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly in the mix to sign the four-time league MVP.

James can also re-sign with the Cavaliers, who can offer him more money in free agency. But the Cavaliers are over the league's $101 million salary cap, whether they re-sign James or not.

The Lakers have room to sign two players to maximum contracts, and after missing out on Paul George, who decided to re–up with Oklahoma City Thunder, they have set their sights on injured free-agent DeMarcus Cousins.

Cleveland can sign James to a five–year, $207 million deal, while other suitors can offer $152 million over four years.