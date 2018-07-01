The New York Knicks and forward Mario Hezonja have agreed to a one-year deal worth $6.5 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hezonja played for the Orlando Magic last season and averaged 9.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. The Magic decided not to extend a qualifying offer.

The Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies were reportedly interested in Hezonja. Wojnarowski reports that Hezonja was drawn to working with new Knicks head coach David Fizdale.

Hezonja is expected to help New York's offensive production as Kristaps Porzingis recovers from knee surgery.

Hezonja was the fifth pick by the Magic in the 2015 NBA draft.