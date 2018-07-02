Here Are Your LeBron James-Related Prop Bets For The 2018-19 Season

Here are a bunch of LeBron James-related prop bets being offered for next season.

July 02, 2018

How will the King fare in L.A.?

One offshore site expects the Lakers to top 50 wins with LeBron James putting up his usual numbers. 

Bovada.lv has released the following LeBron prop bets for the upcoming season.

Los Angeles Lakers 2018-19 Regular Season Wins 
Over/Under: 53.5
 
Cleveland Cavaliers 2018-20 Regular Season Wins
Over/Under: 29.5
 
LeBron James 2018-19 Regular Season Average Points Per Game
Over/Under: 27
 
LeBron James 2018-19 Regular Season Average Rebounds Per Game
Over/Under: 8
 
LeBron James2018-19 Regular Season Average Assists Per Game
Over/Under: 8.5

L.A.'s season win total of 53.5 will only go up if the team ends up acquiring Kawai Leonard, so you might want to jump on that know if you think the former Spurs forward his getting shipped to LaLa Land. And keep in mind, LeBron won 50 games last year with a pretty weak Cavs team, albeit in a very subpar Eastern Conference.

James averaged 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists for Cleveland this past season. 

As for the odds to win the NBA title next season, the Lakers went from 16-1 to 7-2 after signing James Sunday night. The Cavs? Well, here's how big the loss of James is when it comes to wagering: They went from 25-1 to 400-1.

 

