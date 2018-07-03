The biggest reminder of the LeBron James era in Cleveland came down on Tuesday as workers removed a billboard featuring the four–time NBA MVP.

Workers in downtown Cleveland removed the 10-story billboard, which was put up in 2014, when James announced his return to the Cavaliers after four seasons with the Miami Heat.

James has decided to leave Cleveland again by agreeing to a four-year, $153 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The billboard was plastered on the building facade of Sherwin-Williams, a paint and materials company that is headquarted in Cleveland.

The company has not said what they will put in the billboard's place.