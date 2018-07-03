Watch: LeBron Banner Comes Down in Cleveland

End of an Era: 10-story LeBron James banner comes down in Cleveland

By Scooby Axson
July 03, 2018

The biggest reminder of the LeBron James era in Cleveland came down on Tuesday as workers removed a billboard featuring the four–time NBA MVP.

Workers in downtown Cleveland removed the 10-story billboard, which was put up in 2014, when James announced his return to the Cavaliers after four seasons with the Miami Heat.

James has decided to leave Cleveland again by agreeing to a four-year, $153 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The billboard was plastered on the building facade of Sherwin-Williams, a paint and materials company that is headquarted in Cleveland.

The company has not said what they will put in the billboard's place.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)