After getting traded by the Hornets to the Nets right before the NBA draft, Dwight Howard has found a new team to play for once Brooklyn buys out his contract, as he will join the Wizards on a one-year deal, reports The Crossover's Jeremy Woo.

Howard's deal will be for the taxpayer mid-level exception of $5.3 million.

Jared Weiss of The Athletic first reported the news.

Once he clears waivers and can join the Wizards, it will make Washington the fourth team Howard has played for in the past four seasons, excluding the Nets since he never played a game for Brooklyn.

Howard spent the first eight years of his career with the Magic after they selected him with the No.1 pick in the 2004 draft. From Orlando he went on to spend a year with the Lakers before three seasons with the Rockets. Since leaving Houston, Howard has spent a year with the Hawks and another year with the Hornets.

Last season in Charlotte, Howard averaged 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds while shooting 55.5% from the field.