The first agency period is only a few days old, and the teams and buzz coming this offseason has been dominated by two teams: The Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers virtually signed anyone that will be a role player next season to one-year deals, with Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee and Kentavious Caldwell–Pope joining the fold to go along with the veteran presence of top free-agent LeBron James.

The Warriors, winners of three of the last four championships, could have stayed pat and would still be overwhelming favorites to bring home another Larry O'Brien trophy.

But Golden State replaced their rotation of recent serviceable big men by signing All-Star DeMarcus Cousins to a one-year deal, giving him time to heal from an injured Achilles with hopes he can produce whenever he gets back on the court to make another Finals run.

Players can agree to deals officially, but cannot sign contracts until noon on Friday.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league.

1 a.m.

• Avery Bradley has agreed to re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers for two-years, $25 million. (Shams Charania, Yahoo! Sports)

• Before DeMarcus Cousins signed with the Warriors, a number of teams had a "No Cousins" and were told not to sign him. (ESPN.com)

• The Portland Trail Blazers and guard Seth Curry agreed to a two-year contract. The second year is a player option. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)