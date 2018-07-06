With his important free agency decision behind him, LeBron James is celebrating.

The ex-Cavalier agreed to a four-year, $154 deal with the Lakers, and then James headed to Italy after making one of the most anticipated decisions of free agency.

To bring in a new era, he's dancing to Gloria Gaynor's hit "I Will Survive," at a nightspot, complete with a cigar in mouth.

As he's jamming out, other patrons are taking video, but James doesn’t seem to care.

We're loving offseason James.