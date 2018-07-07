Report: Former UCLA Player Tyler Honeycutt Found Dead After Standoff With Police

Jonathan Moore/Getty Images

Former UCLA and Kings player Tyler Honeycutt was found dead after barricading himself in an apartment after firing at Los Angeles police Friday night.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 07, 2018

Former UCLA and Kings player Tyler Honeycutt was found dead after barricading himself in an apartment after firing at Los Angeles police Friday night, reports KABC.

Honeycutt's family confirmed his death to the the station. He was 27. 

He allegedly barricaded himself in a Sherman Oaks residence, and Honeycutt's mother called police to say he was acting erratically. 

When police arrived, Honeycutt shot at police who shot back. It's unclear how he died. 

Honeycutt played for UCLA from 2009 to 2011. He went to the Kings in 2011 NBA draft, but only played 24 NBA games before continuing his career overseas. He most recently played for Russia's BC Khimki. 

