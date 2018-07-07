Former UCLA and Kings player Tyler Honeycutt was found dead after barricading himself in an apartment after firing at Los Angeles police Friday night, reports KABC.

Honeycutt's family confirmed his death to the the station. He was 27.

He allegedly barricaded himself in a Sherman Oaks residence, and Honeycutt's mother called police to say he was acting erratically.

When police arrived, Honeycutt shot at police who shot back. It's unclear how he died.

Tyler Honeycutt passed away...



Player's agent, mr. Aaron Mintz, confirmed the death of Honeycutt@Khimkibasket expresses its deepest condolences to Tyler's family and friends



Rest in peace, Tyler... pic.twitter.com/y0SELMlgNN — BC Khimki (@Khimkibasket) July 7, 2018

The Euroleague Basketball family expresses its sadness on the untimely passing of Tyler Honeycutt and offers condolences to his family, friends, teammates, coaches and many fans. May he rest in peace. — EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) July 7, 2018

Honeycutt played for UCLA from 2009 to 2011. He went to the Kings in 2011 NBA draft, but only played 24 NBA games before continuing his career overseas. He most recently played for Russia's BC Khimki.