Some fans remain dedicated to their teams, even after their death.

That was the case for 18-year-old Renard Matthews, who loved video games and the Boston Celtics. The New Orleans native's life was tragically cut short in a shooting on June 26.

Matthews' family was understandably shocked by the news of their son's death, but remembered him a fitting way.

At his wake, Matthews was placed in the front of the room in a reclining chair. He wore a Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics jersey, sunglasses and a pair of Irving's socks. He held a PS4 controller in his hands while a game of NBA2K between the Celtics and Warriors was powered up on the screen. Food consisting of doritos and root beer was also nearby.

NOLA family chooses unique but loving way to say goodbye to son https://t.co/bE0KzGbcAX pic.twitter.com/ZWEtvGLIup — WGNO (@WGNOtv) July 8, 2018

It was a fitting way to honor a man whose life ended too soon. Friends and family gathered in New Orleans to remember Matthews the way they knew him best.