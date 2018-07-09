Celtics Fan Remembered At Funeral By Playing NBA2K In Kyrie Irving Jersey

The 18-year-old was tragically shot in June.

By Nihal Kolur
July 09, 2018

Some fans remain dedicated to their teams, even after their death.

That was the case for 18-year-old Renard Matthews, who loved video games and the Boston Celtics. The New Orleans native's life was tragically cut short in a shooting on June 26.

Matthews' family was understandably shocked by the news of their son's death, but remembered him a fitting way.

At his wake, Matthews was placed in the front of the room in a reclining chair. He wore a Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics jersey, sunglasses and a pair of Irving's socks. He held a PS4 controller in his hands while a game of NBA2K between the Celtics and Warriors was powered up on the screen. Food consisting of doritos and root beer was also nearby.

It was a fitting way to honor a man whose life ended too soon. Friends and family gathered in New Orleans to remember Matthews the way they knew him best. 

