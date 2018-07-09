Entering the second week of free agency, most of the big names are off the board, including LeBron James agreeing to a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Chris Paul, Paul George and DeMarcus Cousins have also agreed to sign deals, but one superstar's status heading into the summer is still unresolved.

The San Antonio star reportedly wants out, leaving his next destination the biggest remaining question of the free agency period. Meanwhile, the Spurs will have a new look with Tony Parker agreeing to terms with the Hornets and Kyle Anderson heading to Memphis.

There's a July 13 deadline for teams to withdraw qualifying offers to restricted free agents.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league.

• Damian Lillard denies reports that he isn't happy with the Portland Trail Blazers amid rumors he wants to play for the Lakers. "I love where I live. I love the organization," Lillard said. (Joe Freeman, The Oregonian)

• The Spurs will decline to match Kyle Anderson's four-year, $37 million offer sheet with Memphis (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• Zaza Pachulia has agreed to a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Detroit Pistons. (Shams Charania, Yahoo! Sports)

• The Utah Jazz to guarantee Ekpe Udoh’s contract for 2018-19 season. (Eric Woodyard, Deseret News)

• Free-agent center Brook Lopez agrees to a one-year, $3.4 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. (Chris Haynes, ESPN.com)