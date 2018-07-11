LeBron James recently joined the Lakers, and fans are already trying to run him out of town, kind of.

Artist Jones Never painted a mural of James last week, declaring him "The King of LA." Some fans were quick to take offense to the statement and painted additional messages, like "We don't want you," on top of Never's work.

One person even offered fans $300 to alter the mural.

Never removed the comments from the mural, even taking out the word "of."

Ruined?? Don’t worry... the little scribbles and the offending “of” are gone. pic.twitter.com/SRXp3cyUlO — Jonas Never (@never1959) July 8, 2018

However, people continued vandalizing the mural, so Never painted over it.

Update on the Lebron Mural in LA..



What is wrong with people? pic.twitter.com/Wivcc14zAl — GodZo🐐 (@GodzoBall) July 11, 2018

Good news guys, the artist who painted the Lebron Mural in LA was actually the one who painted over it (@never1959)



Now please stop saying Lakers fans don't deserve Lebron. Most Lakers fans are glad he is a Laker pic.twitter.com/45ZxNK2mgG — GodZo🐐 (@GodzoBall) July 11, 2018

"I don't know if it's LeBron haters or Kobe fans or just someone who wants attention," Never said while painting over the mural. He also said that he created a Kobe mural a few years ago, but "people were very quick to forget that one."

Many Lakers fans remain dedicated to Kobe Bryant and refuse to accept James as the new face of L.A. However, others acknowledge James's greatness in the team's search for a 17th championship.