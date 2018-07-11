Lakers rookie Moritz Wagner has been diagnosed with a left knee contusion, the team announced on Wednesday.

Wagner suffered a left ankle sprain and left knee sprain during an NBA summer league game on Tuesday night against the Knicks. The center left the game during the first quarter and returned during the second after having his ankle taped. He was ruled out at halftime.

Wagner underwent an MRI on Wednesday and will miss the rest of summer league.

Entering Tuesday's game, Wagner averaged 13.6 points and 9.2 rebounds in five summer league appearances.

The Lakers drafted the Michigan big man with the No. 25 pick in the 2018 NBA draft.