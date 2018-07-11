Lakers' Moritz Wagner Diagnosed With Left Knee Contusion

Wagner injured his left ankle and left knee in a summer league game Tuesday night.

By Jenna West
July 11, 2018

Lakers rookie Moritz Wagner has been diagnosed with a left knee contusion, the team announced on Wednesday.

Wagner suffered a left ankle sprain and left knee sprain during an NBA summer league game on Tuesday night against the Knicks. The center left the game during the first quarter and returned during the second after having his ankle taped. He was ruled out at halftime.

Wagner underwent an MRI on Wednesday and will miss the rest of summer league.

Entering Tuesday's game, Wagner averaged 13.6 points and 9.2 rebounds in five summer league appearances.

The Lakers drafted the Michigan big man with the No. 25 pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)