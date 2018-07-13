Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler has declined a four-year, $110 million extension from the team, owner Glen Taylor tells KSTP.

Butler has two years left on a five–year, $92.3 million contract he signed as a member of the Chicago Bulls in 2016. He was traded to Minnesota the following offseason for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen.

Taylor said they approached Butler's reps on a new deal early in the free agency period.

"They said they are really appreciative of it. We got to them right away, but they declined it," Taylor said. "They said you guys have done everything, but our bet is we should wait until next year and we can get ourselves a better deal."

Butler, a-four time All-Star, is set to make $18.7 million next season and has an early-termination player option in which he can become an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

He averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 59 games for Minnesota. He earned third–team All–NBA honors and helped the Timberwolves reach the playoffs for the first time since 2004–05.