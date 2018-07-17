How to Watch Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Summer League Final: Live Stream, TV Channel

Find out how to watch the Summer League championship on Tuesday, July 17.

By Jenna West
July 17, 2018

The Summer League championship is here, and the Lakers and Trail Blazers face off on Tuesday at Las Vegas' Thomas & Mack Center.

The top-seeded Lakers are looking to take home back-to-back titles after beating the Trail Blazers last year. Stars Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma led last year's squad, and Josh Hart, also from the 2017 draft class, has stepped up this season.

Hart scored 37 points in the Lakers' 112-109 double overtime win over the Cavaliers during Monday night's semifinal game. The second-year guard leads the Summer League in scoring (24.2) and ranks second in three-pointers (2.5).

The No. 2 seeded Trail Blazers entered this summer with an experienced roster. Nine of their 11 rotation players have NBA experience.

Forward Caleb Swanigan leads the Summer League in rebounds (11.0), while Wade Baldwin IV is first in assists (7.7).

Both teams enter the championship undefeated.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)