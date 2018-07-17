The Summer League championship is here, and the Lakers and Trail Blazers face off on Tuesday at Las Vegas' Thomas & Mack Center.

The top-seeded Lakers are looking to take home back-to-back titles after beating the Trail Blazers last year. Stars Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma led last year's squad, and Josh Hart, also from the 2017 draft class, has stepped up this season.

Hart scored 37 points in the Lakers' 112-109 double overtime win over the Cavaliers during Monday night's semifinal game. The second-year guard leads the Summer League in scoring (24.2) and ranks second in three-pointers (2.5).

The No. 2 seeded Trail Blazers entered this summer with an experienced roster. Nine of their 11 rotation players have NBA experience.

Forward Caleb Swanigan leads the Summer League in rebounds (11.0), while Wade Baldwin IV is first in assists (7.7).

Both teams enter the championship undefeated.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN