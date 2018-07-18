Toronto native and Raptors team ambassador Drake posted a heartfelt goodbye message to DeMar DeRozan on Instagram Wednesday afternoon. The post came just hours after Toronto traded their four-time NBA All-Star to San Antonio for Kawhi Leonard.

Drake gave DeRozan "10 million thank you's on behalf of YOUR city" for "the most exciting years in franchise history." DeRozan is the Raptors all-time leader in games, points and field goals made. He was with the team since he was drafted in 2009.

The rapper went on to welcome Kawhi Leonard to Toronto, calling the star's new home "the most intense and supportive city in NBA basketball."

"To Kawhi...we look forward to this new chapter," Drake wrote. "You have always been a poised clinical warrior and I can't wait to see how Toronto inspires your fight. Let's Go Raptors."

Check out Drake's full post below:

While the loss of DeRozan was devastating to the rapper, as a fan and a friend, Drake seems optimistic about what Kawhi Leonard means for his city.