Drake, a Toronto native and diehard Raptors fan, sends heartfelt goodbye to DeMar DeRozan while welcoming Kawhi Leonard to the Six.
Toronto native and Raptors team ambassador Drake posted a heartfelt goodbye message to DeMar DeRozan on Instagram Wednesday afternoon. The post came just hours after Toronto traded their four-time NBA All-Star to San Antonio for Kawhi Leonard.
Drake gave DeRozan "10 million thank you's on behalf of YOUR city" for "the most exciting years in franchise history." DeRozan is the Raptors all-time leader in games, points and field goals made. He was with the team since he was drafted in 2009.
The rapper went on to welcome Kawhi Leonard to Toronto, calling the star's new home "the most intense and supportive city in NBA basketball."
"To Kawhi...we look forward to this new chapter," Drake wrote. "You have always been a poised clinical warrior and I can't wait to see how Toronto inspires your fight. Let's Go Raptors."
Check out Drake's full post below:
To my brother @demar_derozan I want to say 10 million thank you’s on behalf of YOUR city. You are a fixture in Toronto forever and you gave everything you had. Through your leadership we had the most exciting years in franchise history. I am grateful to have witnessed your combination of skill, persistence, and loyalty from the same seats every night. Thank you for being an incredible captain and an even better friend. To Kawhi...we look forward to a this new chapter and we welcome you to the most intense and supportive city in NBA basketball!!! You have always been a poised clinical warrior and I can’t wait to see how Toronto inspires your fight. Let’s Go Raptors.
While the loss of DeRozan was devastating to the rapper, as a fan and a friend, Drake seems optimistic about what Kawhi Leonard means for his city.