Report: Spurs, Raptors In Serious Talks On Trade Featuring Kawhi Leonard, DeMar DeRozan

Kawhi Leonard could be headed to Toronto, as Spurs and Raptors discuss possible trade

By Scooby Axson
July 18, 2018

The San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors have been engaged in serious talks about a trade that featuring Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan, reports Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports.

According to the reports, the two sides have talked in the past week, and that the only "snag" in completing the deal are the key figures on which the deal is centered.

Leonard has reportedly wanted out of San Antonio after an injury–plagued season, with his prefered destination being Los Angeles.

The Lakers, Clippers, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have been been discussed as possible trade partners with the Spurs.

Leonard has one year and a player option left on his current deal and is set to make $20.1 million in 2018–19. He still qualifies for a five-year, $219 supermax contract.

Leonard who only played nine games last season because of a right quad injury, has won the Defensive Player of the Year award twice, been named to the first-team All-NBA twice and took home the Finals MVP after the Spurs beat the Miami Heat in five games in 2014.

DeRozan helped lead the Raptors to winning a franchise–best 59 games, but Toronto was swept in the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Cleveland Cavaliers, which led to head coach Dwane Casey being fired.

DeRozan, a four–time All-Star, averaged 23 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds last season and indicated on his Instagram account that he might be shipped out of town.

"Be told one thing & the outcome another. Can't trust em. Ain't no loyalty in this game," DeRozan said. "Sell you out quick for a little bit of nothing..."

DeRozan signed a five-year, $139 million contract extension in 2016, and is set to make $27.7 million next season.

