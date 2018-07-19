LeBron James made an appearance in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday to support his 13-year-old son, LeBron 'Bronny' James Jr., and his travel team, the North Coast Blue Chips in the USBA National Championship tournament.

But LeBron wasn't just there to cheer on Bronny -- he was there with plenty of coaching advice as well.

During their game against the Connecticut Select, the new Laker had some words for his son and the rest of his teammates.

You can get a look at LeBron coaching up the Blue Chips starting at the 4:40 mark:

He also doled out a few high fives along the way. Maybe that's what helped Bronny and his boys win by 57 points.