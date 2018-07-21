Chatter has started to calm down a bit around the league after a frantic first few days to open NBA free agency.

Kawhi Leonard's next destination is set, with the former Spur heading to the Raptors. After being sent to the Hawks on Thursday, Carmelo Anthony will likely end up in Houston for the upcoming season.

Restricted free agents Marcus Smart and Clint Capela are two of the biggest impact players still available on the market. Veterans Dwyane Wade and Jamal Crawford are just some of the many other players still waiting on deals.

With summer league in the books, prepare for a lull in competitive basketball but be ready for more rumors.

Check out all the latest news and rumors around the league below.

News and Rumors

• Montrezl Harrell agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal to stay with the Clippers. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Celtics waived Abdel Nadar. (Shams Charania, Yahoo Sports)

• Nemanja Bjelica agreed to a three-year, $20.5 million deal with the Kings, but the third year is not guaranteed. (Shams Charania, Yahoo Sports)

• The role and contract Carmelo Anthony is looking for did not fit with what the Heat wanted, and Miami expects him to sign with the Rockets when he becomes a free agent. (Manny Navarro, Miami Herald)

• Free agent Michael Beasley has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Lakers (Chris Haynes, ESPN). Beasley had narrowed down his decision to the Lakers and Thunder before Friday. (Shams Charania, Yahoo Sports)