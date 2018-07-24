A reuinion with the Heat in February could have marked Dwyane Wade's final basketball stop as the three-time champion played in his 15th season in 2017-18. That might not be the case once the season begins as a surprise suitor has emerged for Wade's services.

No NBA team has inked Wade to a deal through the fourth week of free agency, however, there is still interest in Wade's ability abroad. According to Sportando, Wade has been offered a three-year, $25 million contract from the Zhejiang Golden Bulls, a team in the Chinese Basketball Association.

Former Golden Bulls alums include J.R. Smith (2011-12), Mike James (2010), Eddy Curry (2012-13) and Jerel McNeal (2013).

Last week, Wade signed a lifetime contract with the clothing and footwear company Li-Ning.

In 21 games last year with the Heat, Wade averaged 12 points per game on 41 percent shooting.