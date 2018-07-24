Kevin Love Signs Four-Year Extension With Cavaliers

Kevin Love has spent the last four seasons with the Cavaliers.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 24, 2018

Kevin Love has signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the Cavaliers, the team announced Tuesday. Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com first reported the deal.

With the extension, Love's current deal with Cleveland is now valued at $145 million over the next five seasons.

Love, a five-time All-Star, has been with the Cavaliers since 2014 when he was traded there from the Timberwolves in a three-team deal that also included Andrew Wiggins.

During his four seasons with the Cavaliers, Love has averaged 17.1 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 37.7% from three, and helped the team reach the NBA Finals over the last four seasons and win its first championship in 2016. Over the duration of his 10-year career, Love is averaging 18.3 points and 11.3 rebounds.

Love and general manager Koby Altman announced the deal at Quicken Loans Arena.

During his time in Cleveland, Love has seen his role switch from third option to second option due to Kyrie Irving getting traded, and now, with LeBron James departing this offseason for the Lakers, Love will likely be the focal point of the offense. While Love was in Minnesota for the first six years of his career, he spent a good portion of his time as the team's top option.

In his last four seasons with the Timberwolves, Love averaged at least 20 points three times. The one season he missed the mark was 2012-13 when he only played 18 games due to injury. That was also the only season during that stretch he was not named an All-Star. Love led the league in rebounds in 2010-11 with 15.2 per game, and in his final year in Minnesota, he averaged a career-high 26.1 points to go with 12.5 boards while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc.

In June, the Cavaliers drafted Alabama guard Collin Sexton with the No. 8 pick. He will likely share a bulk of the scoring load with Love this upcoming season.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)