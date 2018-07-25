Free agent Vince Carter has agreed to a one-year deal with the Hawks, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, the deal is worth the $2.4 million veteran minimum. The Hawks want Carter around its young locker room, according to Wojnarowski.

With the deal, Carter will be entering his 21st season in the NBA. He joins Dirk Nowitzki as the only other member of the 1998 draft class to be in the league for a 21st season. Carter and Nowitzki will match Robert Parish, Kevin Willis and Kevin Garnett for the most seasons ever played in the league.

Carter is the oldest player in the league and will turn 42 in January.

Last season, he averaged 5.4 points and 17.7 minutes per game with the Kings.

The eight-time All-Star was drafted by the Warriors with the No. 5 pick, and he was immediately traded to the Raptors for Antawn Jamison. Along with Toronto and Sacramento, Carter has also played for the Nets, Magic, Suns, Mavericks and Grizzlies.