Report: Vince Carter Agrees to One-Year Deal With Hawks, Ties Record for Most Seasons in NBA

After reportedly agreeing to a one-year deal with the Hawks, Carter will tie the NBA record for most seasons played in the NBA. 

By Charlotte Carroll
July 25, 2018

Free agent Vince Carter has agreed to a one-year deal with the Hawks, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, the deal is worth the $2.4 million veteran minimum. The Hawks want Carter around its young locker room, according to Wojnarowski.

With the deal, Carter will be entering his 21st season in the NBA. He joins Dirk Nowitzki as the only other member of the 1998 draft class to be in the league for a 21st season. Carter and Nowitzki will match Robert Parish, Kevin Willis and Kevin Garnett for the most seasons ever played in the league.

Carter is the oldest player in the league and will turn 42 in January.

Last season, he averaged 5.4 points and 17.7 minutes per game with the Kings.

The eight-time All-Star was drafted by the Warriors with the No. 5 pick, and he was immediately traded to the Raptors for Antawn Jamison. Along with Toronto and Sacramento, Carter has also played for the Nets, Magic, Suns, Mavericks and Grizzlies.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)