Lamar Odom announced Thursday in an Instagram that he will be playing basketball in China.
Lamar Odom announced Thursday in an Instagram that he will be playing basketball in China.
In the caption, he wrote, "God is good ! Thanks lord for giving me another chance in life and thank you fans for your the love and support during all those hard years. Never give up on yourself and keep believing that only god can create the miracles you're hoping for. Basketball and my children have always been the light in my life and this is where my focus is right now."
I have some good news to share with you on this beautiful day from The Netherlands. My heart literally warms up now I can finally share with you all that I'm returning to play Basketball. I will be playing in China ! God is good ! Thanks lord for giving me another chance in life and thank you fans for your the love and support during all those hard years. Never give up on yourself and keep believing that only god can create the miracles you're hoping for. Basketball and my children have always been the light in my life and this is where my focus is right now. Thank you @mr2rchiang and @iamzoul @georgeboss77 for believing in me and the opportunity to start over again! Thank you @starburymarbury for being my inspiration 🙏🏿🏆❤️ LETS GOO ! #china #basketball #yes
Odom played in the NBA from 1999–2013, playing with the Clippers, Heat, Lakers and Mavericks. He won two NBA championships with the Lakers. He also briefly played for a Spanish professional team.
The former NBA star has battled drug addiction, writing about his addictionin a first-person essay last year.