Lamar Odom announced Thursday in an Instagram that he will be playing basketball in China.

In the caption, he wrote, "God is good ! Thanks lord for giving me another chance in life and thank you fans for your the love and support during all those hard years. Never give up on yourself and keep believing that only god can create the miracles you're hoping for. Basketball and my children have always been the light in my life and this is where my focus is right now."

Odom played in the NBA from 1999–2013, playing with the Clippers, Heat, Lakers and Mavericks. He won two NBA championships with the Lakers. He also briefly played for a Spanish professional team.

The former NBA star has battled drug addiction, writing about his addictionin a first-person essay last year.