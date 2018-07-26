Are the Showtime Lakers Jerseys Back for the LeBron Era?

The Lakers have a new superstar entering the Staples Center in 2018-19. Will new jerseys follow? 

By Michael Shapiro
July 26, 2018

LeBron may be rocking a different style of purple and gold when he takes the floor on opening night according to now-deleted photos from the sporting goods store Modell's.

The photos harken back to the Showtime era Lakers of the 1980s. The jerseys feature a lighter shade from the jerseys of Kobe and Shaq's tenure in Los Angeles.

New Lakers jerseys for the upcoming season may be unveiled at the end of the month. No official announcement has been made by the Lakers yet.

While James' jersey may mirror those donned by Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, he'll have a long way to go to match their accomplishments in Hollywood. But after five consecutive losing seasons, even one deep playoff run should suffice in 2018-19.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)