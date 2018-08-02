Report: J.R. Smith Under Investigation For Allegedly Tossing Fan's Cell Phone

J.R. Smith reportedly grabbed and tossed a fan's cellphone outside of a nightclub. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 02, 2018

Police are investigating Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith for allegedly tossing a fan's cell phone outside a New York nightclub, the New York Daily News reports

Smith has not yet been charged with a crime. Police are reportedly investigating an incident in which Smith grabbed and threw the phone of a fan who tried to take a picture with him. 

The incident took place in Chelsea near the 10 Oak nightclub, according to the Daily News

In 2015, a fan accused Smith of assault after the guard refused to take a photo with him, but police declined to charge him. 

A 14-year veteran, Smith averaged 8.3 points per game in 2017-18, his lowest rate since 2005-06. Smith shot 38 percent from three-point range. 

