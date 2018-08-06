Report: LeBron James Jr. To Play At Crossroads HS in Santa Monica

LeBron James Jr. is going to attend the same high school that Jonah Hill and Baron Davis went to.

By Jenna West and Scooby Axson
August 06, 2018

LeBron James Jr. has committed to playing high school basketball at Crossroads High School in Santa Monica, Calif., according to multiple media reports.

With James signing a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers last month, speculation about where James, Jr. would play his high school has been rampant. James, Jr. is not eligible to play varsity basketball at Crossroads.

Many thought that Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles was a viable destination for LeBron's oldest son, as their basketball team currently has some notable players already on it, inlcuding sons of retired NBA players like Baron Davis. Hollywood stars Jonah Hill, Michael Bay and Kate Hudson all attended Crossroads.

Rumors about James's son, nicknamed Bronny, playing at Sierra Canyon started after retired NBA All-Star Gary Payton discussed it in an interview in mid-June.

Scottie Pippen's son, Scottie Pippen Jr., and Kenyon Martin's son, Kenyon Martin Jr., play for Sierra Canyon.

Five-star prospect Cassius Stanley also plays at for the school.

