Clippers Trade Forward Sam Dekker to Cavaliers for Draft Rights, Cash Considerations

The Clippers will receive draft rights for Vladimir Veremeenko and Renaldas Seibutis and cash considerations in exchange for Dekker.

By Emily Caron
August 07, 2018

The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Clippers forward Sam Dekker in an exchange that sends the draft rights to power forward Vladimir Veremeenko to Los Angeles, Cleveland announced

The Cavs will also receive draft rights to shooting guard Renaldas Seibutis and cash considerations from the Clippers. Both Veremeenko and Seibutis play internationally. 

Dekker's trade allows the Clippers to clear a roster spot before the start of training camp this fall. They will need to trade or waive one additional player in order to retain point guard Patrick Beverly, who is on a non-guaranteed contract.

The move will also give Dekker a chance at more minutes in Cleveland. He averaged 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game last season off the bench last season with the Clippers.

He was sent to Los Angeles last June in the Chris Paul trade after spending his first two seasons with the Rockets, who drafted Dekker 18th overall in 2015 out of Wisconsin. 

The 24-year-old will earn $2.76 million this season and will become a restricted free agent next summer.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)