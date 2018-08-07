LeBron James will face the Warriors once again on Christmas, but this time with the Lakers, reports The New York Times' Marc Stein.

James has been the focus of the offseason as he moved to Los Angeles from Cleveland. Last Christmas, James and the Cavs lost 99–92 to the Warriors. The match was a prequel to another edition of the NBA Finals featuring the two teams. This past season, the Warriors won their third NBA title in the fourth straight matchup between the two.

According to Stein, the Bucks will play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Knicks have played eight of the last nine years going into this season. But the team has only gone 2–6, with seven of these games at the Garden.

The Celtics will also reportedly play the Sixers.

According to ESPN's Chris Haynes, the Trail Blazers will play the Jazz on the road.

The full schedule will be announced Wednesday afternoon, according to Stein.