MSG Chairman James Dolan Says Knicks, Rangers Not Being Sold

New York Knicks and Rangers to stay under Madison Square Garden control, chairman James Dolan says

By Scooby Axson
August 09, 2018

Madison Square Garden Company executive chairman James Dolan says he has no plans to sell the New York Knicks or Rangers.

Dolan appeared on Fox 5 in New York to debut a new song with his band on Thursday and repeated a stance that the Madison Square Garden Company conveyed two months about the future of both teams.

"No," Dolan said. "We're not going to sell."

Speculation about the fate of the Knicks and Rangers was heightened by Dolan himself when announced that he was exploring a move which would separate the Knicks and Rangers from the rest of Madison Square Garden Company.

That news sent MSG's stock to climb almost 20%.

MSG, also owns the WNBA's New York Liberty, NBA and NHL minor league affiliates, and a regional sports network.

Forbes estimates that that the Knicks are worth $3.6 billion, with the Rangers being valued at $1.5 billion.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)