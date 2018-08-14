Authorities in Arizona says they are looking into an incident that might involve Houston Rockets guard James Harden.

According to the Arizona Republic, Harden was at a club in Scottsdale, Arizona last Saturday at 2:30 a.m., but police say it is "far too early in the investigation" say what Harden's actual involvement in the incident is.

Harden is the NBA's reigning Most Valuable Player and played his college ball at Arizona State in Tempe.

TMZ reports a woman was at The Mint nightclub in Scottsdale when someone from Harden's entourage got involved in a fight.

The woman claims that she was recording the incident when Harden grabbed her wrist and cell phone and tossed the phone on a roof to avoid her selling what she recorded.

She later told the celebrity website that that someone from Harden's entourage offered to pay her $200 for the phone and that Harden himself gave her $300, covering the cost of the phone.

The identified woman was treated at a hospital for a wrist injury, according to the TMZ report.

Harden, 28, averaged 30.4 points, 8.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds in leading Houston to the league's best record. Houston lost in seven games to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.