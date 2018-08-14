Police: Rockets Guard James Harden Tied To Arizona Nightclub Incident

Police investigating an incident at Arizona nightclub involving NBA MVP James Harden

By Scooby Axson
August 14, 2018

Authorities in Arizona says they are looking into an incident that might involve Houston Rockets guard James Harden.

According to the Arizona Republic, Harden was at a club in Scottsdale, Arizona last Saturday at 2:30 a.m., but police say it is "far too early in the investigation" say what Harden's actual involvement in the incident is.

Harden is the NBA's reigning Most Valuable Player and played his college ball at Arizona State in Tempe.

TMZ reports a woman was at The Mint nightclub in Scottsdale when someone from Harden's entourage got involved in a fight.

The woman claims that she was recording the incident when Harden grabbed her wrist and cell phone and tossed the phone on a roof to avoid her selling what she recorded.

She later told the celebrity website that that someone from Harden's entourage offered to pay her $200 for the phone and that Harden himself gave her $300, covering the cost of the phone.

The identified woman was treated at a hospital for a wrist injury, according to the TMZ report.

Harden, 28, averaged 30.4 points, 8.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds in leading Houston to the league's best record. Houston lost in seven games to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)