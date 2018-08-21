Nets forward Kenneth Faried was arrested for marijuana possession on Tuesday morning according to a report from TMZ Sports.

Per the report, Faried was stopped at a sobriety checkpoint in Bridgehampton, New York at 1:30 a.m. According to a representative from the Southampton Town Police, Faried's vehicle had a "strong odor of marijuana."

Faried was sent to a nearby jail and received a 4th degree unlawful possession charge for possession of over two ounces.

The Nets released a statement on the situation to TMZ Sports saying, "We are aware of the situation involving Kenneth Faried and are in the process of gathering more information at this time."

Faried was acquired by Brookyln in an offseason trade in July. He has spent the past seven seasons with the Denver Nuggets. He appeared in 32 games in 2017-18.