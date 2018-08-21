LeBron James, Kevin Durant & Kawhi Leonard All Worked Out Together

By Charlotte Carroll
August 21, 2018

NBA social media was given an August surprise when a photo of LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard working out together went viral Tuesday.

Raptors assistant Phil Handy shared the photo that was taken in a UCLA gym.

The caption read, "Work is work. It don’t what matter what team we represent the @nba is a family." Handy tagged James, Durant, Jeremy Castleberry, Cedi Osman and Randy Williams. John Corbacio and Handy were also in the photo.

While players work out together all the time, this photo sparked plenty of talk given the magnitude of the players involved and possible offseason potential.

James agreed to a four-year, $154 deal with the Lakers, making the move from the Cavs during free agency. The Raptors acquired Leonard in a trade that sent DeMar DeRozan to the Spurs. Durant is staying with the Warriors for now. 

But next season, the Lakers could be chasing Leonard, who will be a free agent, and Durant, if he declines a player option.

