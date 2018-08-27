Stephen Curry discussed women's equality and raising two daughters in an essay titled "This is Personal", which was published on Sunday for The Players' Tribune on Women's Equality Day

In the essay, Curry discusses being raised by his mother and being married to his wife Ayesha Curry. Throughout his life, he felt that he's "been receiving this education on what it means to be a woman in America."

But now with two daughters — Riley and Ryan — for Curry, "the idea of women’s equality has become a little more personal for [him], lately, and a little more real."

"I want our girls to grow up knowing that there are no boundaries that can be placed on their futures, period," Curry wrote. "I want them to grow up in a world where their gender does not feel like a rulebook for what they should think, or be, or do. And I want them to grow up believing that they can dream big, and strive for careers where they’ll be treated fairly."

In the essay, he says he wants them to be paid equally and that "we need to be working to close the pay gap in this country."

Curry also discussed his first basketball camp for girls, which he hosted last week.

"I think it was also the sort of thing that can help to shift people’s perspectives," he wrote. "So that when someone sees an NBA player is hosting a camp, now, you know — maybe they won’t automatically assume it’s for boys. And so eventually we can get to a place where the women’s game, it isn’t “women’s basketball.” It’s just basketball. Played by women, and celebrated by everyone."