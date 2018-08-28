Draymond Green: LeBron James Best in NBA, Compares to Michael Jordan

"He found himself. People didn't start to view him as they view him now, until he became that force, that man to say, 'I'm here.’"

By Emily Caron
August 28, 2018

LeBron James's new HBO series The Shop debuted on Tuesday night. In the episode, Draymond Green and Maverick Carter took to discussing everyone's favorite debate: is LeBron the best basketball player in the world? 

“Can LeBron ever come out and say, ‘I'm the best basketball player playing?'" Carter asked Green.

“I think you should say that. I think you should believe that. And you should definitely let the world know that. I think Bron over the last four years became LeBron James. And it wasn't nothing to do with winning and it wasn't nothing to do with stats," Green said. "He found himself. People didn't start to view him as they view him now, until he became that force, that man to say, ‘I'm here.’ I feel like for years, he shied away from saying ‘I'm here’. And when he started to say, ‘F**k y'all, I'm here.' That's when he became who he is, and no one would have ever said that until he did it himself.

"Motherf**kers f**ked with Mike because Mike was like, ‘I'm Mike with my hoop earring. F**k all y'all, I'm here.’ And until he did that, that's when he became the figurehead that he is. So many people shy away from that and that's why they never reach their full potential.”

Carter and Green were among several guests featured in the series premiere. Stars Odell Beckham Jr., Candace Parker, Alvin Kamara, Jon Stewart, Snoop Dogg and, of course, LeBron James joined Green and Carter in speaking candidly in the barbershop. The show is intended to facilitate unscripted and unfiltered conversation on a host of issues from pop culture and sports to politics and business between some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment.

The series, produced in partnership with James and Maverick Carter's Uninterrupted, will feature eight 30-minute episodes which will air periodically throughout the year. Each episode will take place in a different barbershop across the country with new guests.

