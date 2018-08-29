LeBron James, Isiah Thomas to Attend Aretha Franklin's Funeral in Detroit

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Thomas is also scheduled to speak at the service.

By Jenna West
August 29, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas will attend the funeral for singer Aretha Franklin on Friday, according to USA Today

A representative of Franklin's family confirmed to USA Today that the two basketball players would be in attendance. James will reportedly "have a front-row pew" at the service, while Thomas is scheduled to speak.

Thomas is one of several high-profile speakers scheduled to pay tribute to Franklin. Other speakers include former President Bill Clinton, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Cicely Tyson and Smokey Robinson, reports USA Today.

Franklin and Thomas first became friends in the 1980s, after the Pistons drafted the point guard in 1981. In 13 seasons with the Pistons, Thomas helped lead Detroit to consecutive NBA championships in 1989 and 1990.

Franklin, 76, died of pancreatic cancer at her home in Detroit on Aug. 16.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)