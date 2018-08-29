Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas will attend the funeral for singer Aretha Franklin on Friday, according to USA Today.

A representative of Franklin's family confirmed to USA Today that the two basketball players would be in attendance. James will reportedly "have a front-row pew" at the service, while Thomas is scheduled to speak.

Thomas is one of several high-profile speakers scheduled to pay tribute to Franklin. Other speakers include former President Bill Clinton, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Cicely Tyson and Smokey Robinson, reports USA Today.

Franklin and Thomas first became friends in the 1980s, after the Pistons drafted the point guard in 1981. In 13 seasons with the Pistons, Thomas helped lead Detroit to consecutive NBA championships in 1989 and 1990.

Franklin, 76, died of pancreatic cancer at her home in Detroit on Aug. 16.